Sign boards on elephant crossing from Virupara to Munipara trigger protests in Idukki

Protest is brewing among the residents at Mankulam in Idukki after the Forest department installed signboards warning about the crossing of elephants along the stretch from Virupara to Munipara.

The residents said that the boards have been placed in areas which do not come under the Forest department and that it is part of the move to convert residential and agricultural areas into elephant corridors. The boards were erected by the Mankulam Forest division office.

Joy Mathew, a resident said that the boards were installed as part of the efforts of the forest department to convert agricultural land into forest. "Even with solar fencing, elephants often reach farms due to poor quality batteries and faulty fencing. Elephants have been coming to farms more frequently during the last three years," he said.

Mankulam Panchayat President Vineetha Sajeev said that the boards have been installed to identify the areas where elephants are spotted. Forest department boards have been set up in a similar manner at Mankulam Anakulam, but the boards placed here are close to the forest boundary.

The forest department officials said that the boards have not been erected as part of demarcating elephant corridors. "Warning signs are placed to inform the public especially the tourists coming from outside that the elephant is passing through.

''The forest department is doing these things for the safety of the people. If the boards are not put up, the locals will ask why the boards are not put up," said Mankulam DFO Shantri Tom adding that the signs were placed only to warn vehicles to slow down at areas where elephants cross the road.