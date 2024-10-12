Malayalam
Over 10 injured after two buses collide in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 12, 2024 03:08 PM IST Updated: October 12, 2024 03:35 PM IST
The private bus, travelling from Mananthavady to Thalassery, collided with the tourist bus en route to Ooty from Kannur. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Over ten people were injured when a private bus and a tourist bus collided near Kottiyur Town, Kannur, on Saturday. The injured were rushed to Chungakunnu St Camillus Hospital and Kottiyur Primary Health Centre for treatment.

The private bus from Mananthavady to Thalassery collided with the tourist bus en route to Ooty from Kannur. The accident happened on the stretch with a sharp curve. Following the collision, the private bus ran into a mud wall by the roadside, while the tourist bus struck the wall of a nearby house. The condition of private bus driver is reported to be critical.

