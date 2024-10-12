Over 10 injured after two buses collide in Kannur

Kannur: Over ten people were injured when a private bus and a tourist bus collided near Kottiyur Town, Kannur, on Saturday. The injured were rushed to Chungakunnu St Camillus Hospital and Kottiyur Primary Health Centre for treatment.



The private bus from Mananthavady to Thalassery collided with the tourist bus en route to Ooty from Kannur. The accident happened on the stretch with a sharp curve. Following the collision, the private bus ran into a mud wall by the roadside, while the tourist bus struck the wall of a nearby house. The condition of private bus driver is reported to be critical.