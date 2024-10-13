'Caretaker Guv' remark: Khan calls Govindan 'johnny', says will 'deal' with CM directly

Kochi: The standoff between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the CPM-led government continued on Sunday. Khan referred to state party secretary M V Govindan as a "johnny," a term used to describe an unknown man, often suggesting he is unimportant or insignificant. This remark followed Govindan's description of Khan as a "caretaker Governor" two days prior.

Speaking to reporters at Kochi airport, Khan stated he would "deal" directly with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, adding, "I will not engage with these 'johnnies.'" He further remarked on Govindan's understanding of the Constitution, saying, "Good for him."

The ongoing tension stems from Khan's summons to the chief secretary and DGP regarding alleged anti-national activities in the state. On Friday, Khan accused Vijayan of keeping him uninformed about "crimes against the nation" occurring in Kerala, stating he would report this to the Centre and the President. In response, Govindan labelled Khan a "caretaker Governor" and warned him not to try to intimidate them, dismissing Khan's threats of reporting as "mere rumblings."

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF characterized the conflict between Khan and the CPM as a "drama" that both parties stage whenever the ruling Left government faces difficulties, predicting that a compromise will be reached soon, as has happened in the past.