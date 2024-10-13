Teen killed, brother injured in two-wheeler accident in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A teenager died, and his brother sustained injuries in a two-wheeler accident early Sunday morning near Omassery in Kozhikode.

The deceased, Mohammed Jazeem (19), son of Kuzhimbattil Chekku, was a native of Ambalakkandy, Mukkom, in Kozhikode. His brother, Mohammed Jinshad, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The duo was on their way back home from Lulu Mall in Kozhikode when their two-wheeler lost control and crashed into a nearby wall. The Mukkom fire force and police coordinated the rescue operation.

Jazeem was a second-year B Com student at PPTM Arts and Science College in Vengara, Malappuram. After an autopsy at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, his mortal remains will be handed over to his family. The burial is scheduled to take place at Puthiyoth Juma Masjid in Ambalakkandy.