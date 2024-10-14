Teacher couple, children found dead in Ernakulam

A four-member family was found dead in their house at Kakkad, Mamala, Chottanikkara in Thiruvaniyoor panchayat on Monday.

The deceased couple, Renjith and Reshmi, were employed as teachers at schools at Kandanadu and Udayamperur, respectively. Their two children, a son (class seven) and a daughter (class three), were also found dead.

The police said the couple was found hanging in the hall. They used a bed sheet to hang themselves. The children were found dead on the bed in the other room. There were no signs of injury on children's bodies, police said. The police also recovered a note with an instruction on how their bodies should be disposed of. It mentioned the family’s wish to donate the bodies, including those of the children, for medical research purposes. A police official said that it would be finalised after discussing it with the relatives. Police are yet to confirm the reason for the death. Reports indicated that the family was dealing with financial troubles.

