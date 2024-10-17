Body of fisherman missing after Nileshwar boat capsize found near Kanhangad

Kasaragod: The body of a fisherman who went missing after his fishing boat capsized near Nileshwar estuary on Wednesday has been found, said Coastal Police.

The body of Muneer, a native of Parappanangadi in Malappuram, was found near Punchavi beach in Kanhangad Thursday evening, said Sub-Inspector and ace swimmer Saifudeen MTP, who led the rescue operation on Wednesday. The Leyland fishing boat, worth Rs 1 crore, also hit the shore Thursday, he said.

Kasaragod Collector Inbasekar Kalimuthu and Kannur range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rajpal Meena coordinated the search operation. The Navy, Coastal Police and Fisheries Department were pressed into the search operation.

On Wednesday, the fishing boat carrying 37 fishermen capsized after being hit by fierce waves while returning with the catch to Madakkara harbour in Cheruvathur panchayat.

Abubacker Koya (57) alias Koyamon, one of the owners of the boat, died in the accident. While Muneer went missing, the remaining 35 fishermen, mostly from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, swam to safety or were rescued.