Locust swarms lay siege to Idukki farmlands

Idukki: The wild elephants and boars still spell danger to the Idukki farmers. In the hilly farmlands of Idukki, it is now a short-horned insect, the size of a human finger, with its devastating feeding pattern, which is causing panic. Swarms of locusts are nibbling their way through plantations of pepper, banana and cocoa in the hilly farmlands of Idukki.

Locust infestation has been severe in Ponmudi, Irumalakka and Thellithodu areas of Konnthadi panchayat. The farmers have approached Konnathadi Agriculture Office seeking a remedy. Sahadevan, a farmer, says that there is a terrible pestilence of grasshoppers. These insects not only attack vegetables and cardamom, even large trees are not spared,” said Sahadevan, a farmer.

Gavas Ragesh from the University of Agriculture, Tom Cherian, a Scientist at the Central Integrated Pest Management Centre and Konnthathi Agriculture Officer Biju K D have visited the farms where locust attack has been reported. Dr Gavas Ragesh, a scientist at the University of Agriculture, said that though grasshoppers are very important to the biological cycle, their numbers need to be controlled as they cause widespread damage to agriculture in this region.

Experts visiting a farm infested with locusts in Idukki. Photo: Special Arrangement

“They can cause huge damage if not properly controlled. Grasshoppers mainly feed on teak leaves. Ponmudi teak plantation is near Konnathadi panchayat. Grasshoppers found in South India live up to one year. Female grasshoppers lay their eggs in the months of April and May. A female grasshopper lays about 100 eggs 10 to 15 cm below the soil surface. Out of this, 80 eggs will be hatched. In this area, 5 to 36 pairs of locusts are ready to mate per square meter,” he said.

Grasshoppers are mostly found in the areas adjacent to the forests. Biju K T, Konnathadi Agriculture Officer, said that in areas where grasshoppers are in abundance, chemicals will have to be used. He said that he has contacted the forest department.