Idukki/ Bengaluru: A female Malayali nursing student was found dead in her hostel room in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday. The deceased, Kizhakkeppathikkal Anagha Hari (20), was a native of Keerithodu in Idukki.



According to sources, the college authorities have informed Anagha's family that she was found hanging in her room on Friday afternoon. Her body is currently at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru. Radha is Anagha’s mother. She has two brothers, Ananthu and Athul.