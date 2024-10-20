Cyber attack: Police register case on complaint by PP Divya’s husband

Kannur: The Kannapuram police have registered a case following a complaint by Ajith, the husband of former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya, alleging a cyber attack against their family.



According to the FIR, dated October 19, Saturday, the case has been filed under Sections 79 (right to private defence concerning harm other than death) and 353(2) (circulating false statements leading to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 120(o) (causing public nuisance and violation of order) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011.

Ajith, in his plaint, stated that his family had been subjected to cyber-attacks and false news circulated against them on social media following the controversy surrounding ADM Naveen Babu’s death.

Divya, a prominent CPM leader, is currently facing charges of abetment to suicide after Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence last Tuesday. His body was discovered hanging, just a day after Divya allegedly disrupted his farewell event and accused him of accepting a bribe from Prasanthan.

Naveen, who had recently been transferred to Pathanamthitta, where he was set to retire in six months, was reportedly distressed by the accusations.

According to sources, Divya claimed that she stumbled upon the farewell event while passing by, a claim that was refuted by the Kannur Collector, who submitted a report stating that she had not been invited.

MV Govindan visits Naveen’s family

CPM state secretary M V Govindan visited Naveen’s family on Sunday at their residence in Malayalappuzha, Pathanamthitta. He was accompanied by former Ranni MLA Raju Abraham and the party’s district secretary, K P Udayabhanu.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Govindan emphasised that the party stands firmly with the ADM’s family and is committed to supporting them in every way possible. "They are seeking justice and have demanded that those responsible for Naveen’s death be held accountable," Govindan said. Govindan assured that the party has a unified stance on the matter and will support the family's pursuit of justice.