Not stolen, given by staff: Accused defends bronze vessel theft at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Thiruvananthapuram: The accused of the recent theft at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple has claimed that the bronze vessel in question was given to him by a temple staff rather than stolen. Ganesh Jha, a native of Haryana, stated that he was not prohibited from taking the vessel outside the temple. "I would have returned it if someone had objected," he added.



The four suspects, including three women, all from Haryana, allegedly committed the theft on Thursday after gaining access to the highly secured temple. Temple authorities reviewed CCTV footage after the vessel went missing and alerted the police.

The group, who travelled from Thiruvananthapuram to Udupi after the incident, were arrested in Haryana on Sunday. They will be brought back to Kerala soon. Police also plan to record statements from temple staff on Sunday.