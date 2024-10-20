Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Wayanad ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election on Tuesday. After that, she will remain in Wayanad for 10 days, sources said.



In a surprising development, Sonia Gandhi will also visit Wayanad for the first time, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi. Leaders say it has been years since Sonia Gandhi last visited Kerala. Congress aims to strengthen election campaigns in Wayanad with their presence. All three will participate in a roadshow in Kalpetta. Sonia and Rahul are also expected to join Priyanka as she files her nomination papers on Wednesday.

The Wayanad seat fell vacant after Rahul Gandhi retained his Rae Bareli seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He had won the Lok Sabha polls from both seats. Afterwards, he announced that his sister Priyanka Gandhi would make her electoral debut from Wayanad.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Wayanad by-election for November 13, with vote counting set for November 23.