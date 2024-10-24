Kannur ADM's death: Joint Land Revenue Commissioner submits probe report, finds no evidence on bribe

Kannur: The probe by Geetha A, Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue, into the death of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu has found no evidence of him accepting a bribe to issue an NoC for a fuel outlet, according to revenue department sources. The probe report was handed over to Revenue Department Principal Secretary Tinku Biswal by Thursday evening.

Tinku Biswal confirmed that she had received the report. According to sources, the report, which contains a summary of findings along with annexures of files, points out that P P Divya, former Kannur panchayat president, was not invited to the farewell meeting organised by the staff for Naveen Babu. The report also notes that the video of Divya's speech at the farewell event was widely disseminated. There was no undue delay on Naveen Babu's part in issuing the NoC to the fuel outlet, the report cited according to sources.

The Department of Revenue had issued an order authorising the Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue to probe the circumstances leading to the death of Naveen Babu. It was ordered that the probe would look into the sequence of events leading to the loss of life of the former ADM Kannur, including the allegations raised by former District Panchayat President P P Divya against the ADM. The Government had also directed Geetha A to ascertain whether Divya had produced any evidence supporting her allegations. While statements of around 17 officials, including that of the Collector, have been included in the report, the statement was not collected from Divya. Geetha A said that it was not proper to comment when asked why she was unable to collect Divya's statement.

As part of the probe, the official had scrutinized the files related to the issuance of No Objection Certificate. The proceedings of NoC issued by Naveen Babu showed that he had downplayed the curve factor on the road contrary to allegations of P P Divya who blamed him for delaying the NoC for the petrol pump, citing a curve on the road.