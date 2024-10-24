PP Divya circulated video, allegations against Naveen Babu unfounded: Report

Thiruvananthapuram: A probe led by Land Revenue Commissioner A Geetha has confirmed that PP Divya, president of the Kannur District Panchayat, leaked to the media the video of ADM Naveen Babu being publicly insulted during his farewell meeting. The investigation further confirmed that the allegations against Naveen Babu for delaying action on a file related to a fuel station were indeed unfounded.



The Joint Commissioner also obtained the video footage from the TV news channels that aired it and collected statements of the media persons concerned. As Divya has not cooperated with the investigation, the Land Revenue Commissioner did not record her statements.

During the inquiry, Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan denied allegations of a conspiracy related to the farewell meeting. He clarified that he had met PP Divya on the morning of October 14 during the social solidarity week celebration, which he presided over. It was at this event that Divya inquired about the timing of the farewell meeting. The Collector is also said to have explained that the delay in relieving Naveen Babu from his post in Kannur, following his transfer order, was due to a shortage of staff.

TV Prasanth too clarified that he had not shared any prior information about his plans to launch a fuel station. He approached Divya only after experiencing a delay in obtaining the necessary license and apprised her of the situation. The Land Revenue Commission is expected to submit its inquiry report on Thursday.

Police investigation too points fingers at Divya

The police investigation into the suicide of ADM Naveen Babu too has implicated PP Divya. According to the report, Divya attended the farewell meeting at the Collectorate to publicly humiliate Naveen Babu. The statements gathered by the police corroborate the charges of abetment to suicide. The report is expected to be submitted to the court today.

Meanwhile, the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court is scheduled to hear Divya’s anticipatory bail plea today.

At the farewell event organized by the District Collectorate staff on October 14, following Naveen Babu's transfer to Pathanamthitta, Divya insinuated that the ADM had delayed official files with corrupt intentions. She also hinted at releasing further evidence if necessary. Naveen Babu, who was sharing the stage with Divya, appeared visibly disturbed and was found hanging in his quarters the following day.