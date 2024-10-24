District Collector informally invited me to ADM's farewell meet: PP Divya tells court

Thalassery: In a major development, PP Divya, the former president of the Kannur District Panchayat, has told the court that District Collector Arun K Vijayan informally invited her to the farewell ceremony of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. Divya stated that the Collector casually asked her if she would attend the ceremony.

She made this claim during her anticipatory bail plea hearing at the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court on Thursday. She is facing charges of abetment to suicide following the tragic death of ADM Naveen Babu.

In court, Divya explained that she had informed the Collector by phone of her intention to attend and that the deputy collector asked her to speak at the event.

Regarding the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump in Chengalai, Divya admitted to questioning the ADM about delays in processing the certificate. She said the ADM had explained that the issue was complex. Divya clarified that she never directly blamed the ADM and only learned on the day of his farewell that the NOC had been granted. She further explained that her comments were aimed at encouraging smoother future processes and not to cause harm.

Her lawyer argued in court that Divya’s remarks during the farewell were positive and meant to encourage action against corruption, not to provoke any extreme reactions. The court also heard parts of her speech, where she said that the ADM had overstepped his role in some instances outside his jurisdiction.

The hearing continues as the court evaluates the anticipatory bail request. Public Prosecutor K Ajith Kumar had requested additional time to submit the investigation report. Advocate PM Sajitha will represent Naveen Babu's wife, Manjusha, in opposing the bail plea. High Court lawyer John S Ralph is expected to represent the family during the next session.

In her plea, Divya refuted allegations that she had attended the event uninvited. She emphasised that her remarks at the farewell were made with good intentions as a public representative. She also highlighted her willingness to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. She noted her responsibilities as the primary caregiver for her elderly parents, husband, and daughter as further grounds for bail.

The Kannur Town police have filed charges against Divya under several non-bailable sections, including abetment to suicide, which could result in a prison term of up to 10 years. Divya will be questioned as part of the investigation, and statements will also be taken from District Collector Arun K Vijayan and TV Prasanth, the complainant, in a bribery case involving Naveen Babu.

However, revenue staff from the District Collectorate contradicted Divya’s claim of being invited, stating that her presence at the farewell event was unexpected.