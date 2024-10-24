Wayanad bypolls: Navya Haridas, Sathyan Mokeri to file their nominations today

Kalpetta: CPI's Sathayan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas will file their nominations at the Wayanad Civil Station on Thursday. While the LDF candidate submitted his nomination after a roadshow in Kalpetta at 11 am, Navya Haridas will file her nomination at 12 noon. Haridas will be accompanied by party leader Kummanam Rajashekaran.

“Participants of Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad roadshow included tourists. The procession also had people from other districts, including Thrissur. Hence, the number of participants will not guarantee Gandhi votes,” Haridas told Manorama News on Thursday morning. Navya Haridas is BJP's state general secretary of Mahila Morcha and former Corporation councillor.

The byelections will take place on November 13, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for her electoral debut on Wednesday after a grand road show from Kalpetta.