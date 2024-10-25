Extreme cruelty: Kerala HC on parading elephants for temple festivals, functions

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday called the practice of parading elephants at temple festivals and other functions "extreme cruelty," condemning the act of tightly binding their feet and forcing them to stand in one spot for extended periods. The Division Bench, led by Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Gopinath P, also announced that guidelines to address the matter will be drafted on November 4.

“On November 4, we will draft the guidelines, and before that, whatever suggestions have to come must come. We will draft the guidelines, and till new rules come, the parading of the elephant will be subject to these guidelines,” the bench said. It also directed all stakeholders—elephant owners, NGOs, temple committees, and others—to submit suggestions to the Court before the next festival season.

Hearing a batch of writ petitions against cruelty toward captive elephants, the Court highlighted the importance of giving elephants sufficient rest between festivals and ensuring ample space during parades to avoid overcrowding, reported LiveLaw. It also stressed the need for an appropriate diet and facilities for elephants involved in temple activities. Additionally, it stated that the elephants should have adequate facilities if they are to be paraded or exhibited.

“They are tied together so closely that they can't shift weight to the other leg. Just imagine a human being whose feet are tied together with anything standing for more than five minutes. Human beings can't just imagine these huge elephants being made to stand for hours with both its front feet practically tied together,” the court observed.