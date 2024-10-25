Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Couple found dead in Kottayam, marital dispute suspected

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2024 05:19 PM IST
death
Representational Image. Photo: Canva
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: A couple was found dead in their house at Kadanad in Kottayam on Friday afternoon. The deceased are Kanamkombil Roy (60) and his wife, Jancy (55). Roy was found hanging while his wife was lying on the floor. Police suspect marital dispute may have pushed the duo to take the extreme step.

Before their passing, Roy informed his brother by phone, after which the latter asked the neighbours to check on the couple. Though they rushed to the house, the couple could not be saved. Their only son was in school while the incident took place.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE