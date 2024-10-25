Couple found dead in Kottayam, marital dispute suspected

Kottayam: A couple was found dead in their house at Kadanad in Kottayam on Friday afternoon. The deceased are Kanamkombil Roy (60) and his wife, Jancy (55). Roy was found hanging while his wife was lying on the floor. Police suspect marital dispute may have pushed the duo to take the extreme step.

Before their passing, Roy informed his brother by phone, after which the latter asked the neighbours to check on the couple. Though they rushed to the house, the couple could not be saved. Their only son was in school while the incident took place.