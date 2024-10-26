Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Releasing it doesn't mean agreeing with content: Pinarayi on adverse remarks against Madani in Jayarajan's book

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 26, 2024 07:58 PM IST
Pinarayi Vijayan. File Photo: Onmanorama
Topic | Kozhikode

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday sought to distance himself from the adverse remarks against PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani in CPM state committee member P Jayarajan's book 'Keralam: Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Islam'. 

The book contains references to Abdul Nasser Madani, alleging that his ideology encouraged extremism, especially following his speeches after the Babri Masjid demolition. Jayarajan claimed that Madani’s ISS(Islamic Seva Sangh) group provided weapons training to Muslim youths.

While releasing the book, Pinarayi Vijayan defended the author’s right to express independent opinions and clarified that his support aligns with the organisation's ideology rather than individual viewpoints. "The person releasing a book need not necessarily agree with its contents,” he stated, urging people to respect individual perspectives as personal. 

He also criticised the Muslim League saying that the party spread misinformation about police cases in Malappuram to tarnish the district’s image. He clarified that no one had said Malappuram has more cases than other districts. 

CM also urged against equating the Muslim League with Jamaat-e-Islami. He said that Jamaat-e-Islami aims to establish an Islamic state, while the League is a reformist movement without international alliances.

By contrast, Jamaat-e-Islami maintains links with extremist groups abroad and advocates for Islamic internationalism, he said. Vijayan further said that RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami are “two sides of the same coin,” criticising the League for allegedly aligning with communal forces as part of anti-communist agenda.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE