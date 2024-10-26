Releasing it doesn't mean agreeing with content: Pinarayi on adverse remarks against Madani in Jayarajan's book

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday sought to distance himself from the adverse remarks against PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani in CPM state committee member P Jayarajan's book 'Keralam: Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Islam'.

The book contains references to Abdul Nasser Madani, alleging that his ideology encouraged extremism, especially following his speeches after the Babri Masjid demolition. Jayarajan claimed that Madani’s ISS(Islamic Seva Sangh) group provided weapons training to Muslim youths.

While releasing the book, Pinarayi Vijayan defended the author’s right to express independent opinions and clarified that his support aligns with the organisation's ideology rather than individual viewpoints. "The person releasing a book need not necessarily agree with its contents,” he stated, urging people to respect individual perspectives as personal.

He also criticised the Muslim League saying that the party spread misinformation about police cases in Malappuram to tarnish the district’s image. He clarified that no one had said Malappuram has more cases than other districts.

CM also urged against equating the Muslim League with Jamaat-e-Islami. He said that Jamaat-e-Islami aims to establish an Islamic state, while the League is a reformist movement without international alliances.

By contrast, Jamaat-e-Islami maintains links with extremist groups abroad and advocates for Islamic internationalism, he said. Vijayan further said that RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami are “two sides of the same coin,” criticising the League for allegedly aligning with communal forces as part of anti-communist agenda.