Palakkad DCC refutes letter claiming Muraleedharan as 'suitable candidate' for bypoll

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 26, 2024 11:02 PM IST Updated: October 26, 2024 11:10 PM IST
K Muraleedharan
K Muraleedharan. Photo: manorama
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: Palakkad District Congress Committee (DCC) leadership has refuted the authenticity of a recently surfaced letter suggesting the Congress candidate for the upcoming Palakkad Assembly byelection. The purported letter recommends K Muraleedharan as the Congress candidate.

DCC President A Thankappan explained that the committee had sent many letters to the central leadership regarding various matters, and the leadership took the final call. Thankappan confirmed that the letter circulating in the media does not bear his signature. Furthermore, several DCC office bearers stated they were unaware of the president sending any such letter.

According to the letter allegedly sent by the DCC President to the Congress leadership, Muraleedharan is considered an ideal choice to retain the seat. The letter further claims that all DCC officebearers support Muraleedharan’s candidacy, asserting that he is well-positioned to effectively challenge the BJP.

