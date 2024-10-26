PP Divya refuses to surrender, moves to undisclosed location

Kannur: Former district panchayat president PP Divya is unlikely to surrender in connection with the death of Assistant District Magistrate Naveen Babu. Her lawyer clarified that she will not surrender until the verdict on her anticipatory bail application is issued.



According to reports, Divya has moved from her relative’s house to an undisclosed location. She arrived at her relative's home in Kannur on Friday night. The investigation team stated that her arrest would only occur if she surrendered.

The Thalassery Principal Sessions Court is set to issue a verdict on Divya's anticipatory bail application on October 29. A case had been registered against her for abetment of suicide in the incident involving ADM Naveen Babu’s death. Divya then approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, the opposition protested at the Kannur District Development Committee meeting, demanding Divya’s arrest. They insisted on passing a resolution calling for her arrest, which was subsequently approved following Congress protest.

No CPM action against Divya

The CPM State Secretariat on Saturday decided not to initiate any party-level action against the PP Divya. The party decided to let the law take its due course and take any corrective measures based on the findings.