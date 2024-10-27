Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

CM slams Centre for disaster aid delay; accuses BJP of undermining Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 27, 2024 07:32 AM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised the Centre, accusing it of taking a stance aimed at undermining the state even in times of disaster.

Citing the recent landslides in Wayanad, he noted that, despite the expectations of swift central assistance, the state had yet to receive any. "We are still awaiting the assistance from the Centre," Vijayan said while speaking at a party programme here, reported PTI.

The CM further alleged that the union government and the BJP were determined to weaken the state even amidst disaster recovery efforts. He also criticised the Congress-led UDF, claiming the opposition front was unwilling to see the state progress effectively.

Vijayan's remarks against the BJP-led central government are part of ongoing criticism by the LDF government over delays in central aid for Wayanad, which experienced a devastating landslide in July.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE