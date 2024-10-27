Sangh Parivar distorting history; Centre ignoring Kerala's disaster relief pleas: CM Pinarayi

Alappuzha: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused the Sangh Parivar of using the education sector to distort and rewrite history. He said the organisation was hiding facts and misinterpreting true events to suit their version of history. Speaking at a public meeting held to commemorate the 78th Punnapra Vayalar Martyrs' Day, Pinarayi Vijayan also accused the Centre of using communalism as a weapon to divert the people's attention from issues such as poverty.

The CM reiterated that the Centre had adopted a negative approach towards Kerala. "The Centre has not provided us with any help in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster so far. The Centre adopted a negative approach when disasters struck the state earlier, too. States hit by disasters after the Wayanad landslides received central aid. The state brought this to the Centre's attention several times. The Assembly even passed a resolution. But all that has been in vain," said Vijayan.

However, he said the state government would ensure the rehabilitation of the affected in Wayanad. "With or without central assistance, we will ensure the rehabilitation of those hit by the calamity. The state will create a community of those willing to help financially and in kind. We will not abandon the unfortunate of Wayanad. Safe land will be acquired under the Disaster Management Act," he added.

Vijayan further said the CPM would never make a truce with communalism for four extra votes. "Such a position will not be accepted. Can the Congress ensure the public, like the Communists, that it does not support communalism? Isn't it KPCC president K Sudhakaran who said he sent volunteers to protest an RSS branch? The opposition leader was seen paying tributes to Golwalkar at an event. Congress even sacrificed a party for the Sangh Parivar, which was seen during the elections in Thrissur," said Vijayan.

There is clearly a nexus between the Congress and RSS, alleged the CM. "When the late EMS contested from Pattambi, there was an arrangement between the Congress and Jan Sangh. With regard to Malappuram, my remarks about the district are being twisted. There is a concerted effort to portray the LDF government as anti-minority. In terms of proportion to population, Malappuram has the least number of cases. The people can't be fooled; they have the numbers at their fingertips. The Jamaat-e-Islami is another version of the RSS. Both Jamaat and SDPI are backing UDF. Look what happened in Kashmir. The RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami joined forces to defeat the CPM's Tarigami," he said.

"There has been no communal conflict in Kerala because of the Left's strong resistance to the social evil. The Congress has only helped mobilise communal forces. They are yet to get over the shock of the LDF's continued rule. They are desperate for support and will take it from anyone," said Vijayan.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, CPM Politburo member M A Baby, Central Committee members T M Thomas Isaac, C S Sujatha and others spoke.