TVM vlogger couple death; police suspect murder-suicide

Thiruvananthapuram: Police investigating the deaths of a vlogger couple at Kinaramukku, Parassala, suspect the case as a possible murder-suicide. Preliminary findings from the autopsy suggest that Priya (40) may have died from a neck injury, potentially inflicted during a violent struggle, reported Manorama News. Her husband, Selvaraj (45), was found hanging in a different room, suggesting a possible suicide.

The couple’s bodies believed two days old, were found on Sunday morning by their son, who had returned from Ernakulam. Authorities suspect that Selvaraj may have ended his life after allegedly killing Priya, with family issues believed to be the motive.

The couple, who moved to Parassala five years ago, ran a YouTube channel, Sellu Family, with over 17,000 subscribers. Their content primarily featured live streams, cooking videos, and daily routines. Their last video was uploaded on Friday night, and they had spoken to their son by phone that evening. The Prassala police are investigating to confirm the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.