Kozhikode woman, granddaughter found dead in well, suicide suspected

Kozhikode: A woman and her granddaughter were found dead in a well near their house here on Tuesday evening. The deceased are Kolochalil Suhasini and her son Sujil's daughter Sree Nanda (12) of Vattakkandiyil, East Malayamma, near Chathamangalam.

Family members noticed Suhasini and Sree Nanda missing around 4 pm. The bodies were found in the well, hardly 30 m from the house, by 5.45 pm. The Mukkom fire force and Kunnamangalam police reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

As per reports, Suhasini was a cancer patient, and Sree Nanda had physical disabilities. It is suspected that Suhasini may have taken the extreme step to not burden her family.

Suhasini is survived by her husband, Kolochalil Rajan, and her parents and a younger sister survive Sreenanda.

A police officer with the Kunnamangalam station said the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, and the inquest procedures will be conducted on Wednesday. Station officer M Abdul Gafoor and senior fire officer N Rajesh led the Mukkom fire force team.