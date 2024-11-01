68th Kerala Piravi day: Pinarayi slams Centre's policies, Guv calls for expanding use of Malayalam

Thiruvananthapuram: On the eve of Kerala Piravi, the 68th anniversary of Kerala's formation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer, extended warm wishes to Keralites worldwide, calling for unity, inclusivity, and continued commitment to the state’s progress. Keralapiravi is celebrated on November 1 each year, marking the day in 1956 when Kerala was officially formed by merging the Malabar, Cochin, and Travancore regions into a single state.



The Chief Minister highlighted the challenges posed by the central government’s "anti-Kerala policies" and accused the opposition of remaining passive. “Despite these hurdles, our government has forged ahead, achieving significant progress," he stated. However, he noted that more work remains, particularly in areas such as boosting commerce, strengthening agriculture, creating local jobs, and improving waste management.

Governor Khan, in his message, celebrated Kerala's accomplishments in human development, crediting the progress to the values of inclusivity and social justice rooted in the state’s heritage. He called on Keralites to expand the use of Malayalam, uphold these ideals, and strive for a sustainable and equitable future.

Speaker Shamseer emphasised the unity among Keralites, noting that communalism, extremism, and casteism have no place in Kerala’s social fabric. He attributed Kerala’s resilience in facing natural calamities to the solidarity among its people and encouraged them to continue working together for the state’s well-being.