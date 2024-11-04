'15 ml of poison enough to guarantee death,' doctors on Sharon murder case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Neyyattinkara Sessions Court recorded statements of doctors from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in the Sharon Raj murder case on Monday. The doctors who treated Sharon in 2022 stated that only 15 ml of the poison is needed to guarantee death and that there is no available antidote.

Following court proceedings, the Special Public Prosecutor V S Vineeth submitted digital evidence recovered from Sharon's and Greeshma's mobile phones at the Thiruvananthapuram Forensic Lab. According to the evidence, Greeshma had searched the internet about the poison on the morning of the murder. "Only after understanding how the poison worked did she give it to Sharon," the prosecutor argued. "Greeshma also tried to poison him multiple times, including offering him a drink mixed with bitter pills, which Sharon spat out. She also searched the internet about the effects of overdose," he added.

On October 14, 2022, Greeshma allegedly invited her lover, Sharon Raj, to her residence and administered poison to him in the form of Kashayam. Sharon, in critical condition, died on October 25, 2022, while receiving treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The investigation team submitted its report to the Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court for trial proceedings. The case was subsequently transferred to the Sessions Court.