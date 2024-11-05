Malayalam
TVM man sentenced to 70 year RI for abusing 14-year-old in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2024 11:06 PM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock/ Westock Productions.
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A fast-track special court in Perinthalmanna sentenced a 36-year-old man to 70 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh for sexually abusing a minor girl in Wandoor here. Judge S Suraj awarded the sentence to Al Ameen, a resident of Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, who was found guilty of attacking the 14-year-old twice, forcibly entering her home when she was alone on October 9 and November 13, 2020.

The court sentenced him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under IPC Section 449; 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 50,000 fine under IPC Section 376(3); and 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a Rs 50,000 fine each under POCSO Act Sections 5(i) r/w 6(1) and 4(2). The sentences are to be served concurrently.

The court has ordered Rs 1 lakh from the fine to be given to the victim as compensation. Officers Sunil Pulikkal, Gopakumar, and Dinesh Koroth led the investigation. Special Public Prosecutor Adv Swapna P Parameswarath represented the prosecution, presenting 16 witnesses and 34 documents during the trial.

