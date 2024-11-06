CPM releases hotel footage showing KSU leader with trolley bag; police decide not to file case

Palakkad: Amidst the controversy surrounding the midnight raid at a hotel in Palakkad, the CPM has released CCTV footage from the establishment. The visuals show KSU activist Fenni Ninan entering the hotel with a blue trolley bag and heading into a room. The video is over eight minutes long and captures events between 10.11 pm and 11.30 pm.

The footage also reveals Congress leaders Shafi Parambil, V K Sreekandan, and Jyothikumar Chamakkala entering the hotel and conversing in the hallway. Ninan enters and exits the room with the trolley bag, which is visible in the CCTV footage.

Following this, Rahul Mamkoottathil, the UDF candidate in Palakkad, and Shafi Parambil leave the room and engage in conversation with Chamakkala in the hallway. A short time later, Rahul leaves the hallway while Chamakkala and Shafi Parambil return to the room.

Meanwhile, the police have not filed any case in connection with the midnight raid, stating that no evidence was found during the inspection and, therefore, no further action will be taken. However, a case was previously filed regarding the confrontation during the inspection, and that investigation will continue.

The police have registered a case against 10 people based on the hotel owner’s complaint, and they may book more individuals after reviewing the CCTV footage. The Congress is preparing to take legal action over the entry of male police officers into the women's rooms without the presence of a female police officer.

Earlier, CPM had alleged that the blue trolley bag contained black money. The footage confirms Rahul’s presence at the hotel that night, though Rahul Mamkoottathil had previously clarified that the trolley bag only contained clothes.