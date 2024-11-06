17-year-old Kasaragod YouTuber electrocuted while drying clothes on terrace

Kasaragod: A 17-year-old girl was electrocuted in Kasaragod’s Enmakaje grama panchayat while hanging washed clothes on the parapet of the terrace; the wet clothes touched the live power cables running close to the building.

The deceased has been identified as Fathima Ishana, the daughter of Havvamma and Ismail from Idayadukka at Perla.

Havvamma also received an electric shock while attempting to save her daughter and lost consciousness. She was admitted to the EK Nayanar Cooperative Hospital in Chengala. The incident occurred around 10 am on Wednesday, November 6.

According to panchayat member Ramla, the family has been her tenants for nearly 30 years and moved to this new rental house about seven months ago. "The girl grew up before my eyes. My daughter used to give tuition to her," said Ramla.

Ishana dropped out of school in class 11 and regularly posted fun shorts on YouTube.

Ramla said that Ishana's new rented house lacked a building permit from the panchayat. The second floor was recently added, bringing the structure dangerously close to the power cables.

Residents said the house owner had not contacted KSEB to reroute the power lines.

Ramla said Enmakaje panchayat recently sanctioned a plot and funds for the family to build a house in her ward, and an agreement for the construction has been signed.

Ishana is survived by her parents, who run a roadside eatery, and her four siblings.