34% of ambulances in Kerala lack fitness certificates, says Transport Director

Kottayam: A recent report by the Transport Director has recommended the withdrawal of 34.2 per cent of ambulances operating in Kerala. Of the 9,833 ambulances registered in the state, only 6,507 have valid fitness certificates, while the remaining 3,376 are deemed unfit to be on the road. These findings were part of a report prepared under the direction of the Director of the Health Department.

As part of the assessment, the Motor Vehicles Department conducted inspections of the entire ambulance fleet, including those in the Kanivu 108 free ambulance project and ambulances owned by local bodies, civic organisations, and private hospitals.

The survey, which began in June 2023, was completed only recently. Following its submission, the Decentralised State-level Coordination Committee has instructed the Health Department to take appropriate action based on the findings.