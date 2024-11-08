14,128 km in 78 days, half-blind Kerala biker rides solo to Ladakh and ready for more

Among the many joys of riding include sights that unravel along the path. For the 51-year-old Anish Kurian, a passionate biker from Kottayam, it appears sliced, in perfect halves -- pitch dark on one side and a melange of hue and light on the other. An accident in his youthful days had deprived him of vision in the left eye, soul-shattering for someone who dreamed of touring the world in his motorcycle. Two decades later, Kurian basks in the memories of an extraordinary solo ride to Ladakh. He rode for 78 days across 10 states and five Union Territories on his trusted Honda H'Ness.

"Age is just a number. Anything is possible with good health, a controlled diet, and a determined mind," said Kurian. He’s gearing up for more, setting his sights on the regions he had missed earlier. Riding is his lifeline, and two-wheelers have a special place in his heart. “No other vehicle has given me this sense of freedom,” he said. Having worked globally with Landmark Retail, he holds driving licences from four countries -- Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, and India.

Kurian's passion for driving began at 18, inspired by his uncle’s Royal Enfield. In his early years, he explored Kerala on his Shogun, which he owned while working in Bengaluru. In 1998, his accident left him unsure about driving, but he returned to the road with greater caution. “My doctor told me I could drive anything — as long as it wasn’t flying,” he recalled. Long rides meant persistent focus and spatial awareness. Kurian knew he had to train hard. With rigorous practice and reliance on side mirrors, he mastered riding with limited vision, strictly following traffic rules. In 2017, the Union Government had issued a notification directing state governments to issue driving license to people with monocular vision provided they pass specified medical tests. Kerala was one among the states which implemented the directive within a year.

Kurian at the world's highest restaurant, Komic, Dhar Lung Wooh, Himachal Pradesh. Photo: Special arrangement

He attributes his resilience to influential figures like Abraham Lincoln and his friend Premkumar, a seasoned Himalayan rally champion, who inspired him to tackle the rugged Himalayas. With the goal of completing a solo trip before turning 50, he prepared meticulously. Although another minor accident in 2021 temporarily set back his plans, he embarked on his adventure on August 17, 2023.

His journey spanned 14,128 km, including remote areas, requiring careful planning. “I divided the trip into two stages, first reaching Aurangabad, Bihar, then moving on to Ladakh only after reassessing my health,” he said. The trip was not without anxieties, yet once he hit the road, all doubts faded. Remarkably, his bike endured the journey without a hitch, a rare feat on such an extensive ride.

Kurian receiving the Global Award from Universal Record Book. Photo: Special arrangement

During his journey, he dedicated several days to each location, immersing himself in the major attractions and the unique culture of each place. For instance, he spent at least 14 days exploring Rajasthan, 5 days in Kashmir, and 12 days in Ladakh.

One critical lesson he learned was the importance of rest. After driving non-stop for 14 days, he experienced shoulder strain, prompting him to incorporate weekly Sunday breaks. He also adopted budget-conscious measures, choosing accommodations on city outskirts, with nightly expenses kept under Rs 1,000 and often as low as Rs 500. In total, his journey cost him Rs 1.25 lakh, a figure he hopes to reduce on future trips now that he’s equipped with essential gear.

Kurian humbly credits his achievements to divine grace, transforming from a young man who once struggled financially to a Universal Record Book awardee. "Once, I accidentally hit a woman at the Kottayam bus stand, causing quite a scene due to my partial vision loss," he recalled. But now, his solo feat — covering 14,128 km across 78 days at 50 — is a testament to his unyielding spirit. “For me, these trips are about peace of mind and my passion,” he said. “ If my journey can inspire others, I’m happy.”