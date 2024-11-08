67 villages in Idukki declared as severe heatwave-affected, relief measures to be initiated

Idukki: The state government has declared 67 villages in eight blocks in Idukki as severe heatwave-affected ones. The declaration was made after taking into account the conditions due to heatwave and severe temperature exceeding 30 degree Celsius in parts of Idukki District and the ground level report of crop loss in the district received from District Disaster Management Authority.

The declaration of heat wave has effect from April 1, 2024 and would continue to be in effect for eight months from this date as the impact of heat wave and extreme temperature have significantly impacted the economic well being of farmers of the above villages and replanting has become essential for various crops.

The Government has authorized the District Disaster Management Authority of Idukki to undertake relief measures in the notified area. Villages in Adimali, Devikulam, Elamdesham, Idukki, Kattappana, Nedumkandom, Peerumedu and Thodupuzha have been declared as severe heatwave-affected ones.

Harsh summer had wreaked havoc in cardamom plantations and vegetable farms in the highranges of Idukki pushing farmers into debts. One of the cardamom farmers had lost over 2000 plants across four acres of land. Large tracts of farmlands in Vattavada were also severely affected by extreme heat.