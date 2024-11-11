Pinarayi Vijayan blocked path to future Dalit CM in Kerala: Mathew Kuzhalnadan

Chelakkara: Muvattupuzha MLA and Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of hindering the possibility of a Dalit becoming the future CM of Kerala. Kuzhalnadan stated that by fielding K Radhakrishnan for the Alathur Lok Sabha seat, the government has created a situation where, for the first time in Kerala's history, there is no Scheduled Caste representative in the state cabinet. "This is an issue that the people of Chelakkara will certainly discuss during this bypoll," he added.

Responding to the remarks, CPM State Secretary M V Govindan criticised Kuzhalnadan, suggesting he lacks integrity and is attempting to stir religious sentiments for electoral gain. "He is playing divisive politics, expecting to sway voters in Chelakkara. But the people here will reply to him through their votes," Govindan stated.

Meanwhile, Kuzhalnadan countered by advising Govindan to consider his words carefully. "The CPM State Secretary should reflect on whether his statements are appropriate for someone in his position. If this reflects the Left's stance on Scheduled Castes, then the Dalit community, which has long supported the Left, may be compelled to reconsider its loyalty," he asserted.

Chelakkara will head to the polls on Wednesday, November 13, following K Radhakrishnan’s recent victory in the Alathur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.