Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Couple jumps into quarry lake in Wayanad; husband dies, wife rescued

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2024 12:15 PM IST Updated: November 13, 2024 02:30 PM IST
Rajesh (33) Photo: Manorama
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: A young couple jumped into a pit lake formed out of an abandoned quarry in Dwaraka at 8 pm on Tuesday, leading to the husband's death. Rajesh (33) drowned, while his wife, Sandhya, was saved by local residents who acted quickly. 

Although Rajesh was later pulled out of the quarry lake by the Fire Rescue Service and rushed to the medical college hospital at Mananthavady, he could not be revived. The body will be handed over to relatives after an autopsy.

Rajesh was the son of the late Uttam and Madhavi. He is survived by his daughter Adi and a six-month-old child.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE