Sarin, Left’s ideal candidate for Palakkad: EP Jayarajan

Palakkad: CPM leader E P Jayarajan on Thursday praised Dr P Sarin, describing the bureaucrat-turned-politician as the ideal candidate for the Left front in the upcoming Palakkad Assembly bypolls. "Sarin is a dedicated individual who left his professional career to serve the people. His heart is with the working class," Jayarajan stated, expressing confidence that Sarin could effectively address Palakkad's developmental needs.

Addressing the media in Palakkad, Jayarajan added that Sarin’s candidacy has strong support from both the youth and women of the constituency. His remarks come amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding his yet-to-be-released autobiography -- Kattan Chayayum Parippuvadayum: The Life of a Communist -- which reportedly addresses concerns over the Left's backing of Sarin.

"Sarin is not a mere outsider but a valuable independent candidate," Jayarajan remarked. "He held a high-ranking position with a good salary for several years, yet his focus remained on public service. Though initially did not align with the Left, his sympathies were always with farmers and the working class, embodying the Left's values."

Jayarajan highlighted the significance of Sarin's decision to join the Left, especially after becoming disillusioned with the Congress, which he felt had abandoned its Gandhian principles by associating with communal forces. "Sarin’s shift to the Left reflects his commitment to justice. He is undoubtedly the best candidate for Palakkad, and his candidacy is a boon for the people. His victory would benefit farmers and students alike," Jayarajan emphasised.

He also expressed confidence that people from all political backgrounds would support Sarin, as his victory would transcend individual affiliations.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, criticised the CPM, alleging that they had pressured Jayarajan to endorse Sarin in Palakkad. "The CPM leadership is once again undermining E P Jayarajan," Satheesan claimed.