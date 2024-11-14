Palakkad Mahila Congress district secretary resigns, to join CPM

The rift within the Congress in Palakkad continues, as Mahila Congress District Secretary Krishnakumari has left the party to join the CPM on Thursday. Krishnakumari was the President of the Congress Block Committee in Sreekrishnapuram.

She stated that her decision to quit was due to Congress's alliance with the BJP and alleged that fake voters, specifically those between 40 and 60, were widely included.

She further pointed out that in the last election, Congress and BJP had a joint candidate in Vellinezhi Panchayat, which is how BJP managed to open an account in the panchayat.