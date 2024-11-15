Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

3 held for smuggling hybrid ganja worth Rs 7 cr at Kochi airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 15, 2024 08:45 PM IST
hybrid-ganja.jpg
Officials recovered 1.493 kg of hybrid ganja (in pic) worth Rs 7.47 crore from the bags. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Customs sleuths arrested three passengers at Kochi airport for smuggling hybrid ganja. The accused arrived on a Thai AirAsia flight (FD 170) from Bangkok on Wednesday.

On suspicion, Customs officials intercepted the trio at the exit gate and conducted a detailed examination of their check-in baggage. Officials recovered 1.493 kg of hybrid ganja worth Rs 7.47 crore from the bags.

The accused are Muhammed Zakir of Calicut, Nissamudheen of Ernakulam and Jamsheer of Malappuram. All three were booked under the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) and remanded in judicial custody.
Hybrid ganja is created by crossbreeding different cannabis varieties to produce a specific combination of effects.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE