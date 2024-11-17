Kottayam: A mini-bus carrying 22 pilgrims to Sabarimala from Tamil Nadu overturned at Attivalavu, Kanamala, near Erumeli, on Sunday around 8 pm, leaving at least four people injured.

Local residents and police conducted a swift rescue operation, transporting the injured to nearby medical facilities, including Assisi Hospital in Mukkoottuthara and the Government Hospital in Erumeli.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kanamala ward member Mariyamma Joseph, the driver might lost control of the vehicle due to the steep slope and sharp curve at the accident site, a location known for frequent mishaps. She confirmed that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.