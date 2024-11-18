Two youths died in a bike crash late on Monday. The vehicle collided with the handrail of Mathur Bridge in Tripunithura. The deceased are Nivedita (21) from Meppadi in Wayanad, and Subin (19) from Kollam.

Kochi City police said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident. The bodies are kept in a hospital and will be handed over to their relatives after necessary procedures are done, police added.