Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came in for a sharp rebuke from the Muslim League after he pilloried its state president, Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, during an election rally in Palakkad on Sunday. The editorial published in Muslim league mouthpiece 'Chandrika' slammed Pinarayi Vijayan for his remark, saying that it can only be seen as a reflection of his ties with communal forces.

During the election rally, Vijayan referred to Shihab Thangal as a follower of Jamat-e-Islami, and his behaviour was at variance with the celebrated legacy of the Panakkad family. He rallied against Thangal following Sandeep Varier's visit to the Panakkad family a day after he left the BJP and joined the Congress. Vijayan said that Shihab Thangal cannot be compared to his predecessor, who commanded everyone's respect and love.

In the editorial 'Pinarayi shall not measure Panakkad', the League said that the Left government and the Chief Minister are condoning Sangh Parivar's attempts at communal polarization. "This was clearly on display in the compassionate stand towards officials who were suspected for their allegiance to the RSS and Thrissur pooram controversy and for indefinitely delaying a solution on the Munambam issue. With his attempts to malign the Panakkad family and Thangal, he has lent support to Sangh Parivar," the editorial noted.

If the Kerala Chief Minister feels unease and intolerance over a former BJP leader embracing a secular stand without any demands and arriving at Kodappanakkal house for blessings, how else can this be seen but as a display of his bond with Sangh Parivar. "It is not mere coincidence that Pinarayi chose to recollect the phase of political stasis resulting from the demolition of Babri Masjid to slam Thangal. When the country was embroiled in communal riots, Kerala became a haven of peace owing to the brave stand of Sayed Mohammad Ali Shihab Thangal. Pinarayi Vijayan is only belittling himself when he tries to dishonour historical moments for petty political benefits," according to the editorial.

During his speech on Sunday, Pinarayi Vijayan said that Varier's visit to the Panakkad family renewed memories of the Ottapalam election held after the demolition of Babri Masjid. He said that although the Sangh Parivar demolished the mosque, the then Congress Prime Minister and the Union government supported the act. At that time, the IUML did not question the Congress party because they did not want to lose the Cabinet position, Pinarayi said.

IUML National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty termed CM's remarks unfortunate. "The Chief Minister is jealous of Thangal because he does what Pinarayi can't. People are witnessing the intervention of Sadikali Thangal to uphold communal harmony in matters including the Munambam issue. Panakkad leaders don't need the good certificate of the government," Kunhalikutty said on Sunday.