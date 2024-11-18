BJP state president K Surendran on Monday criticised Sandeep Varier’s recent visit to Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Thangal, questioning why Congress leaders do not seek blessings from leaders of the Latin Catholic community. He also accused the grand old party of surrendering to "terrorist forces" and the Muslim League. Surendran was speaking at a press conference in Palakkad ahead of the assembly bypoll in the constituency vacated by Shafi Parambil.

“Congress was once a party of strong secular values that accommodated everyone. Now, under the leadership of Shafi Parambil and V D Satheesan, the party has shifted its focus to appease a single community,” he alleged. “Are Latin Catholic leaders not significant spiritual figures? Why do Congress members believe that blessings from Panakkad Thangal alone ensure success,” Surendran questioned the selective approach of Congress leaders in seeking endorsements.

He also took aim at V D Satheesan, accusing the Leader of the Opposition of aligning with the Popular Front and collaborating with extremist groups in elections. “Does Congress believe that support from the Popular Front and Panakkad Thangal is enough to win polls? This is a critical issue Kerala needs to address,” he said.

Surendran also addressed claims that Varier’s visit to Thangal was solely due to the Congress's alliance with the Muslim League. He highlighted the lack of similar outreach toward veteran leaders such as P J Joseph, who is one of the founding members of the Kerala Congress. He argued that Congress has been hijacked by a specific group, which has alienated its broader base. Surendran concluded by stating that the people of Kerala are noticing Congress’s narrowing political strategy and its preference for select communities.