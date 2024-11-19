Alappuzha: The police team investigating the Kuruva gang thefts has identified two more members of the group: Velan and Pashupathi. The duo served as accomplices to Santosh Selvam, who was apprehended at Kundannoor just a few days ago.

Both Velan and Pashupathi are believed to have fled to Thiruttu Gramam (village of thieves) in Tamil Nadu following their involvement in recent thefts. This particular village in Kamakshipuram is infamously regarded as a hub for inter-state thieves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo was apprehended by the police in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, in June 2024 in connection with a theft case in Pala. They were jailed alongside Santosh Selvam for three months. After their release, the two relocated to Kochi, where they plotted their next moves. This planning culminated in the robbery at Mannancherry, Alappuzha.