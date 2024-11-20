The Thrissur Corporation's health department seized stale food from five hotels during inspections conducted on Wednesday. The crackdown is part of intensified efforts to enforce food safety standards, according to Mayor M K Varghese, who announced plans for regular inspections twice a week.

The confiscated items, including both meat and vegetarian dishes, were found at Bay Leaf in Ramavarmapuram, Navya Restaurant in East Fort, National Store in Kokkalai, Arabian Treat in Punkunnam, and Kings Hotel in West Fort. These establishments were fined for violating food safety regulations.

During the operation, health officials inspected 34 hotels, dividing their team into four squads. Notices were issued to 21 establishments for failing to adhere to standards. To raise awareness, the seized stale food and the names of the violating hotels were displayed outside the Corporation office.