Kannur man held for hacking wife to death
Kannur: A woman was hacked to death by her husband at Karivellur here on Thursday. The deceased is Divyasree, a civil police officer at the Chandera station in Kasaragod. Divyasree's father, Vasu, was also attacked by the accused, Rajesh, who was nabbed from Puthiyatheru.
As per reports, the couple had been living separately. Around 5.30 pm, Rajesh reached Divyasree's house and attacked her. Though Divyasree tried to run away, Rajesh chased her down and hacked her. Vasu sustained injuries on the neck and stomach while attempting to stop Rajesh from murdering Divyasree.
