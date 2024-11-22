Pathanamthitta: Police have arrested three fourth-year students from SME Nursing College, Chuttippara in connection with the death of their classmate, Ammu Sajeev. The arrested students are Aleena Dilip, AT Akshita, and Anjana Madhu. They have been charged with abetment to suicide. The accused will be presented in court by Friday afternoon.



The accused were taken into custody from their homes and interrogated at the Pathanamthitta police station before the arrests were formally recorded. Ammu’s family had earlier raised allegations against the trio and submitted a complaint to the college principal. The investigation team inspected the contradictions in testimonies and phone data.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Pathanamthitta DySP S Nandakumar, the investigation confirmed the charge of abetment to suicide, leading to the arrests. The suspects were accompanied by their guardians during questioning.

Ammu’s family has expressed satisfaction with the investigation’s progress. However, Ammu’s mobile phone remains in judicial custody and is yet to be examined.

ADVERTISEMENT

A note which read “I quit” was found in one of her books, but her brother Akhil has raised doubts about the handwriting. The DySP confirmed that the handwriting sample has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to verify this.

A separate investigation by a team appointed by the Health University was completed. This report is expected next week. The report will include recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inquiry team, led by Health University’s Dean of Student Affairs Dr V V Unnikrishnan, includes Academic Council member Dr SK Harikumar, Dean of Nursing Raji Raghunath, and Principal of Parippally Government Nursing College Dr L Sindhu.