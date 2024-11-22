Palakkad: Two unidentified people were killed in a car accident at Koduvayur here on Friday. Pudunagaram police arrested the car driver, who was in an inebriated state. The accused, Premnath P Menon, is a native of Elavancherry.

Manorama News reported that two elderly individuals, a male and a female, were killed in the accident. According to unconfirmed sources, the deceased are Tamil Nadu natives. Although the victims were rushed to a nearby district hospital, they succumbed to their injuries. In the CCTV visuals of the accident, the speeding car is seen hitting the pedestrians walking by the right of the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS