Palakkad: Two unidentified people were killed in a car accident at Koduvayur here on Friday. Pudunagaram police arrested the car driver, who was in an inebriated state. The accused, Premnath P Menon, is a native of Elavancherry.

Manorama News reported that two elderly individuals, a male and a female, were killed in the accident. According to unconfirmed sources, the deceased are Tamil Nadu natives. Although the victims were rushed to a nearby district hospital, they succumbed to their injuries. In the CCTV visuals of the accident, the speeding car is seen hitting the pedestrians walking by the right of the road.