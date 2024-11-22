Pathanamthitta: A 48-year-old man who jumped off the Ranni Bridge into the Pampa River was found dead on Friday. The deceased, Jason (48) from Mailapra, was initially spotted by people bathing in the river. Witnesses reported that Jason first jumped off in a shallow section of the river. He then got up, walked to the deeper Pallikkayam area along the riverbank, and jumped off again. Onlookers promptly alerted the police.

Police officers rushed to the scene, but Jason had already lost his life. Fire and Rescue Services, along with diving experts, recovered his body following a search operation. The police revealed that family issues drove Jason to take this extreme step. Jason’s body has been shifted to the mortuary at Ranni Taluk Hospital. The post-mortem examination is scheduled for Saturday, after which the body will be handed over to his family.