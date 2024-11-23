Chelakkara Byelection Results 2024: In Chelakkara, a traditional LDF bastion, the CPM is fielding former MLA UR Pradeep to defend the seat. As per the trends at 11 am, LDF's Pradeep is leading by 9,017 votes in the assembly seat. The early trends show that LDF will retain its assembly seat in the polls.

Pradeep, a former MLA of the CPM, got a lead as postal votes were counted initially.

As per the figures released by the Election Commission at 10.00 am, Pradeep was leading by 5,834 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Ramya Haridas after the counting of votes in the third round. While Pradeep got 17,509 votes in the second round, Haridas secured 11,675 votes and BJP's K Balakrishnan received 6,758 votes, according to EC figures.

The UDF, represented by former MP Ramya Haridas, is determined to exploit anti-incumbency sentiments to wrest the constituency from the LDF. BJP's K Balakrishnan is also in the fray, aiming to improve the party’s performance in this reserved constituency.

Voter turnout in Chelakkara was recorded at 72.51%, a noticeable drop from 77.40% in 2021. The byelection became necessary after K Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Alathur seat.