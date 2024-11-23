Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) termed the UDF's election wins in Wayanad and Palakkad as people's response against the ruling LDF's divisive politics. IUML National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty said the anti-incumbency wave was evident in all three constituencies where byelections were held.

Pointing to the LDF's decreased victory margin in Chelakkara, he said the dip was due to people's sentiments against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. He dismissed CPM State Secretary MV Govindan's claim that the UDF's victory was achieved with the support of communal organisations, adding that such statements would only invite public ridicule.

Criticising the LDF's campaign strategies, Kunhalikutty alleged that the CPM had resorted to divisive tactics similar to those used by the BJP. "The voters have rejected LDF's attempts to create communal tension. They chose to support democratic and secular values," he said.

Kunhalikutty added that the LDF's win in Chelakkara should be seen as mere luck, emphasising that the UDF's growing influence in the state was undeniable.

He also dismissed Govindan's claim of a possible third consecutive LDF government, calling it an attempt to deflect attention from the visible pro-UDF trend. Kunhalikutty noted that CPM's advertisements in newspapers owned by Muslim organisations had backfired, as voters recognised their divisive intentions and responded in favour of the UDF.

IUML State President Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal echoed Kunhalikutty's sentiments. "Kerala stands for democratic and secular values, not communal division. This election has proven that. The UDF's strong performance is a clear rebuttal to the false campaigns against it," he said.