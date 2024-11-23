Palakkad: Minister for Local Administration MB Rajesh appealed to the people to realise the threat behind UDF's landslide victory in the Palakkad assembly bypoll. He pointed out that SDPI flags in UDF's victory celebration hint at a threat to Kerala. Upholding CPM state secretary MV Govindan's allegations, the minister added that UDF used radical groups to woo votes in Palakkad.

“I would like to congratulate Rahul Mamkootathil. But I wish the people would notice the SDPI flags during the victory celebrations on the front. These flags pose a danger to Kerala society. UDF adopted radicalisation to win votes by joining hands with SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami,” said Rajesh.

At the same time, he expressed happiness over LDF's landslide victory in Chelakkara assembly bypoll.

“Congress leader KC Venugopal had said that victory in Chelakkara should be political. LDF won Chelakkara seat. So, we secured the political victory,” said the minister.

The CPM leader added that the vote share in the bypolls revealed the public's support for the LDF government. He also rubbished the UDF's allegations of an anti-incumbency wave in Kerala.